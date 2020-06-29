3 hours ago

A cut in power supply has made it impossible to pump water from the Dodowa Booster station

The Ghana Water Company (GWCL) has revealed that the free water package President Akufo-Addo announced some months ago, will end on June 30, 2020.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in an address to the nation in April announced a free water package for Ghanaians. The measure was to alleviate the pressure on citizens, especially vulnerable families, as a results of the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

"The Ghana Water Company Limited and the Electricity Company of Ghana have been directed to ensure the stable supply of water and electricity during this period. There will be no disconnection of supply." He assured.

GWCL in a statement copied to GhanaWeb reminded Ghanaians that the days of 'freebies' are over.

"The month of June marks the end of the Governments directive to the Ghana Water Company Limited to serve Ghanaians with water for free as part of measures to curb the rapid spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Customers of GWCL must please note, that from hence, the payment of water bills will be the responsibility of the customer. The Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, and the Management of Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) therefore wish to inform consumers and the general public that the last day of June 2020, officially ends the free water delivery.”The statement read.

Read the full statement below: