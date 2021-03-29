7 hours ago

The management of the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has announced a planned spillage of excess water from the Weija Dam on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at 6 am.

Areas to be affected are Tetegu, Oblogo, Pambros Salt, Lower McCarthy Hill, Lower Weija, Bojo Beach, Ada Kopey and surrounding communities.

The GWCL in a press statement issued Monday said the spillage has become necessary to avert a possible collapse of the dam because of the sudden rise of the level of the dam from 46.2 feet to 48.1 feet within a 24-hour period.

“Management of Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) wishes to inform the public, that it will begin spillage of excess water from the Weija dam at 6:00 am on Tuesday 30th March 2021. The safe operating level of the Weija Dam is 47ft, however, the level has risen to 48.1ft within a day, thereby prompting the spillage exercise to prevent a possible collapse of the dam”, the release noted.

Meanwhile, the GWCL has asked the public, institutions and organizations who have properties downstream of the imminent danger and urged them to take the necessary precautionary measures.

It has thus tasked the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), the National Security, Bureau of National Investigation (BNI), Chiefs, District Assembly, opinion leaders and other stakeholders around the dam to adequately prepare to avoid any eventuality.

Source: graphic.com.gh