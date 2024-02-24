1 hour ago

Social media sensation, Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, has responded to the announcement made by Guinness World Records (GWR) regarding her recent attempt to break the record for the longest sing-a-thon by an individual.

GWR, via their official social media platform X, expressed regret over Afua Asantewaa’s inability to break the record but conveyed hope for her future attempts.

They acknowledged the inspiration she has provided to her fans through her effort.

In their statement released on Friday, February 2024, GWR clarified that the evidence check had already begun before Afua requested priority service.

Consequently, her payment was refunded earlier in the month. GWR extended their best wishes to Afua for any future record attempts.

In response, the Ghanaian media personality revealed that she received the news just moments before hosting a gala dinner and the launch of the Lebanese Scholarship Alumni Network, graced by the presence of President Nana Akufo-Addo.

She expressed gratitude for the support and announced that she would disclose her next course of action in the coming days.

“I would announce my next line of action in a few days. Thank you all for your love and support,” Afua Asantewaa stated.