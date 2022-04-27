8 hours ago

Injuncted Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson, has filed an application for a review of the Supreme Court’s judgement restraining him from holding himself as a Member of Parliament or performing any parliamentary duty.

The embattled legislator through his lawyers on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, filed the application arguing among other things that the court’s Wednesday, April 13, 2022 decision “was in patent and fundamental error and violated article 129(3) of the Constitution.”

He said the decision of the court failed to appreciate that the suit was in reality an attempt to enforce the decision of the High Court disguised as an invocation of the original jurisdiction of the Supreme Court.

“The majority decision was in patent and fundamental error in granting an order of interlocutory injunction pending the determination of the suit when what the Applicant was seeking by this application was for the execution of decisions in the courts below and this error occasioned a gross miscarriage of justice against the 1st defendant/respondent,” he added.

The Supreme Court had said its judgement was to protect the constitution and the sovereign will of Ghanaians without subverting it.

The Court maintains that it would be failing in its duty to Ghanaians if it did not grant the injunction against the Assin North MP.

The Court in the 5-2 Majority decision restrained James Gyakye Quayson from carrying himself out as a Member of Parliament while directing the parties to file their memorandum of issues by April 25.

The Majority decision, held by Justices Jones Dotse, Mariama Owusu, Gertrude Torkornoo, Professor Henrietta Mensa-Bonsu, and Emmanuel Yonny Kulendi, reasoned that the people of Assin North and Ghanaians as a whole would suffer greater hardship and irreparable damage and inconvenience if Mr. Quayson had not been restrained.

