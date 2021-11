1 hour ago

Hasaacas Ladies FC has completed the signing of Agbomadzi Shine Blessing for the 2021/2022 Football Season.

The Black Queens center half joined after completing her spell at Israeli side, Hapoel Be’er Sheva in 2020.

She comes in with an avalanche of experience from her previous stints with the various national youth teams.

Blessing will wear shirt number 2 for the season.