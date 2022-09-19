1 hour ago

The Member of Parliament for Tolon, Habib Iddrisu on Saturday 17th September 2022 commissioned an ultra-modern community centre in the constituency to serve as a venue for all events.

The 300-seater centre was built with the MPs common fund.

Local Government Minister, Dan Botwe who commissioned the centre with support from the Paramount Chief of the Tolon traditional area, Major (Rtd) Suleiman Abubakar said the facility will help the people of Tolon and its environs in their social activities.

Northern Regional Minister; Alhaji Saani A. Shaibu and other dignitaries including the Mayor of Tamale and DCEs were present to Grace the occasion.

Source: citifmonline