1 hour ago

The Technology Coordinator for the HACSA Summit. Mr GT Svanikier has stated that one of the main goals of the organisation is to help Africans on the Continent and in the diaspora tell their own stories and also help dismantle systemic racism through education and enlightenment.

Mr Svanikier also revealed that HACSA, beside from promoting the heritage and culture for socio-economic development, will also encourage the protection of the environment as a valuable resource for future generations.

"As you are aware HACSA is here to give opportunities to young people for invaluable experience and leadership development in jobs that are interesting, engaging and dynamic as employees, volunteers and interns. Celebrating African Excellence is also key to our hearts. HACSA also seeks to link the African Diaspora and empower them through networks of kinship, friendship and career development and by reconnecting them to their heritage, culture and African identity".

According to him the organisation also aims to preserve and educate about the legacy of the transatlantic slave trade especially highlighting the preservation of the many forts, castles and sites that remain particularly in Ghana.

He added that he believes this year's summit will reach a broader audience since it will be held virtually.

To register and attend the HACSA Sankofa Summit 2021 and listen to the great line up of speakers, visit the website and register:

https://thehacsa.org/hacsa-sankofa-virtual-summit-2021/