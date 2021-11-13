2 hours ago

Talented young defender Hadir Issah has signed for Division One side Allies ahead of the 2021/2022 season which will commence next week.

The talented centre-back signed a two-year deal until the end of 2023.

He said the Club’s track record of developing young players – giving them opportunities was instrumental in his decision to join the Club.

He expressed his excitement about taking the next step in his career with us and believes the Club provides a perfect environment for him to progress.