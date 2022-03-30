7 hours ago

A 36-year-old man identified only as Tetteh is alleged to have stabbed his girlfriend to death over a breakup at Gyaesaaye, a community in New Edubiasi in the Ashanti Region.

The suspect, popularly known as ‘Aboboyaa’ is reported to have killed the deceased Diana Boafo, a hairdresser on Friday, March 25, 2022, after stabbing her neck and cheeks multiple times.

Speaking to Angel News reporter Chuku Joseph, a brother to the deceased, Frank Boafo disclosed that the two have been in a relationship for some years until the demise of her sister.

According to him, though, they have lived together in the family house of the deceased, the relationship had been full of quarrels and abuse. These, he said, compelled the deceased family to evict them from the house since their concurrent fights could not be entertained anymore.

He said, one month later after they moved out, the suspect is alleged to have beaten Diana Boafo severely which led to the separation of the two of which Diana moved to her village.

However, the suspect was alleged to have convinced the deceased several times for a reunion but the deceased refuted it.

Frank Boafo continued that, his deceased sister had informed him she was attending a funeral at a nearby village but only to receive a distressed call at midnight of the murder of late Diana Boafo.

It is believed the suspect convinced the deceased to meet him to enable discuss some issues concerning their relationship and took advantage to commit the crime. The deceased however died upon arrival at a nearby hospital where she was sent for medical attention.

The suspect after committing the crime took to his heels as police in the area have mounted a search for his whereabouts.