3 hours ago

Presidential Staffer, Hajia Fatahiya Abdul-Aziz has filed her nomination to contest the Savelugu Constituency seat in the Northern Region pn the ticket for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The bold step, she said, is a reaffirmation of her commitment to serve the people of Savelugu constituency with unwavering dedication and integrity.

The seasoned former security chief said her motivation stems from the deep-rooted desire to improve the lives of the people of the area.

“I have listened to your concerns, your dreams, and your aspirations, and I am determined to turn those into meaningful actions that uplift every corner of Savelugu constituency,” Hajia Abdul-Aziz said in a statement released to the media after filing.

According to her, the privilege of serving alongside senior officials of the party, has availed tons of invaluable experience and insights into the intricacies of governance and decision-making.

It is in this regard, she added, that “this experience will place me in a favourable position to effectively lobby for essential projects and initiatives that will develop our beloved Savelugu constituency.”

Hajia Abdul-Aziz rallied the people to remain united while embracing “the collective pursuit of progress and join hands to support this cause.”

“We can transcend the boundaries of division and work towards building a stronger, more vibrant Savelugu constituency. I am committed to being accessible and approachable, to be your voice in the halls of power, and to ensure that your concerns are heard and addressed,” she added.

She touched on the inherent potential of the constituency and the need for the collective resolve of constituents to harness those immense capabilities for the greater good of all, and urged all to forge a path towards progress and prosperity.

“With your support and trust, I am confident that together, we will make Savelugu constituency a shining example of development and prosperity,” she added.

About Hajia Fatahiya Aziz

Hajia Fatahiya Abdul Aziz is a highly accomplished professional with a passion for serving her community. As an experienced security officer, she has spent over two decades dedicating herself to protecting the people and assets of Ghana. With a certificate in secretaryship and administration from the Government Secretarial School and a B.Sc. in Banking and Finance from the University of Professional Studies, Hajia Fathia, as she is affectionately called, has a strong foundation in both business and governance.

In addition to her impressive academic background, Hajia Fathia holds an M.Sc. in Supply Chain Management from Coventry University, which has equipped her with the skills and knowledge necessary to navigate complex supply chains and ensure that resources are distributed efficiently and effectively.

Hajia Fathia has a long history of public service, having worked as a clerk for the 2005-2007 National Security Coordinator and Minister. In 2008, she was detailed to the then Presidential Candidate Akufo-Addo and was later appointed a Presidential Staffer in 2017, where she still serves. This experience has given her a deep understanding of the workings of government and has prepared her well for a role in public office.

As an aspirant running for parliament to represent the Savelugu Constituency, Hajia Fathia is committed to using her skills and experience to make a positive impact on her community. She is passionate about improving access to education, healthcare, and other essential services, and she has a vision for a more prosperous and inclusive constituency.

Hajia Fathia is a strong advocate for women’s rights and is committed to promoting gender equality in all areas of society. She is also a firm believer in the power of community-driven development and is committed to working closely with local leaders and stakeholders to identify and address the needs of her constituency.

Overall, Hajia Fatahiya Aziz is an exceptional candidate with a proven track record of leadership, service, and dedication. Her extensive experience in security, governance, and supply chain management make her an ideal representative for the Savelugu Constituency, and her commitment to public service and community development is sure to make a meaningful difference in the lives of her constituents.

Source: citifmonline