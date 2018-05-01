1 hour ago

Lawyer for New Patriotic Party (NPP) loyalist, Hajia Fati has indicated intentions to file an application to appeal for a rescission of a new court order for the arrest of his client.

Haji Fati was put before the court after assaulting a multimedia journalist on May 2018, after the latter tried taking shots of her (Hajia Fati) at the party’s headquarters.

In a new development on the case which has since been in court, a bench warrant was ordered following Hajia Fati’s failure to appear before the court since December 4, 2019, for a final ruling on the case.

In an interview with Citi News, the lawyer, Nana Obiri Boahen described the decision by the presiding judge of the Adjabeng Magistrate Court, Isaac Addo as biased and unfair.

“This very act that has happened yesterday confirms the position of Hajia Fati. So they will hear from us, we are filing an application today and as a matter of law and principle, there is no way the Judge should have ordered the bench warrant. And we will also report the magistrate to a superior court.” He said.

Adding that per procedure and legalities, the matter needs not be pursued in that manner, “immediately that is done” he said, “the Judge is scandalising the administration of justice.”

Background

The victim of the case, Charity Akosua Sakyiwaa, of the Multimedia Group Limited had been assigned to the NPP headquarters to report on events as suspended Second Vice Chairman of the party, Sammy Crabbe had gone to the office to pick forms to contest the party’s chairmanship position at the upcoming National Delegates Congress.

The reporter had gone to the party headquarters to cover a story on the prevention of party member Sammy Crabbe from picking nomination forms to vie for the position of Chairman.

Mr Crabbe, a suspended Vice Chairman of the party, was blocked by Hajia Fati and some other officials from entering the premises.

Hajia Fati went further to beat up the journalist with the explanation that she looked like an “onion seller” and thought the journalist was part of Mr Crabbe’s team.

The Human Rights High Court on Monday December 2, 2019, fined Hajia Fati, holding that Hajia Fati violated the fundamental human rights of the reporter to free expression in the exercise of her profession as a journalist.

The court in its judgement said Hajia Fati’s action is a threat to media freedom which ought to be punished to serve as an example to others who may be minded to interfere with media freedoms.

Source: Ghanaweb.com