The final flight carrying 430 Ghanaian Hajj pilgrims has arrived safely in Jeddah after taking off in Accra Saturday morning.

The final flight was originally scheduled to take off on Thursday but the Hajj Board rescheduled it to Saturday to pave the way for the processing of more documents for a full flight.

In the end, the decision paid off as the final flight which left Accra on Saturday was full with 430 passengers on board.

Unfortunately, 27 passengers were unable to make it as the last flight was over subscribed. With all of the Board's 10 scheduled chartered flight over, the Hajj Board is making frantic efforts to ensure the 27 who could not find space on the last flight are airlifted through other means.

The Chairman of the Hajj Board, Ben Abdallah Banda has expressed disappointment about the inability of the 27 to join and he confirmed that inspite of the tight schedule and how close the Hajj is, the Board is trying its best to fins a suitable alternative for the 27.

Over all, the Board has airlifted 4190 Ghananain Pilgrims for the 2023 Hajj from Tamale and Accra respectively, with both the northern and southern zones doing 5 flights each.