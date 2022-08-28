2 hours ago

Former Ajax player Marciano Vink says that the potential return of Hakim Ziyech from Chelsea to Ajax will worsen the plight of Kudus Mohammed.

Kudus Mohammed was a sensation during pre-season for Ajax as he scored four goals in four matches but has been consigned to the bench making just 29 minutes for his side so far this season.

The Ghanaian Ajax player has had little playing time in Amsterdam so far and that is why Vink would like a loan from Kudus.

If Antony leaves, Ajax wants to bring Hakim Ziyech back to Amsterdam.

According to Vink, Ajax should do that, but at the same time he also sees a problem. 'You already have quite a problem in the front with who should play where and who is second or third choice? You already have Berghuis, Klaassen, Kudus and Tadić… It doesn't solve the problem of the other guys walking around there, who also want to go to a World Cup.'

The Ghanaian midfielder has been the subject of interest from several clubs in England and in Europe but the Dutch champions are holding on firm to the player.