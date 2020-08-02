27 minutes ago

Coach of German Bundesliga 2 side Hamburger SV, Daniel Thioune has heaped praises on German-born Ghanaian Youngster Stephen Kofi Ambrosius following his exploit in the league.

The 21-year old defender who joined the German club last season from the club's youth ranks has received applauds from his manager after making statement with his confidence and willingness to help his teammates on the pitch.

The former FC St. Pauli central defender played a few matches for his outfit(Hamburger SV) in the 2019/20 League season as he was mostly with Hamburger SV II.

He has still received lauding applauds from the head coach of Hamburger SV with his impressive performance.

"I must admit Stephen Ambrosius since joining the club has shown much much maturity and willingness to help us excel, he's being one of the few players to show some level of commitment"

"Though he has seen few league matches this season but still showing signs of readiness"Stephen is young but has what it takes to be at the top", Manager Daniel Thioune said.

Ambrosius traded with the Youth team of Hamburg for three seasons before breaking into Hamburger SV II team where he spent just a year.