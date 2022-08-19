36 minutes ago

Ghanaian player Aaron Opoku has been slapped with a five-game ban following his red card for Hamburger SV (HSV) against SV Darmstadt 98.

He was shown a straight red card for literally assaulting an opposing player who fouled him in Hamburg's 2-1 loss to SV Darmstadt.

Just eight minutes after coming on as a substitute, Opoku was shown his marching orders in the 64the minute of the game.

This was after Darmstadt's Fabian Holland pulled his jersey while attempting to counter, the HSV player let himself be carried away as he launched a nasty kick at the player and was rightly sent off into the dressing room.

Opoku was sent off by referee Robert Schröder (Hannover) in the 64th minute of the second division game against SV Darmstadt 98.

Compatriot Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer was also sent off that night after getting the consolation goal for his side.

Hamburg is ready to let go of Aaron Opoku before the transfer window closes.