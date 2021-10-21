1 hour ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says he does not feel pressured by the discussions about the Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill currently before Parliament.

He said the issue, if handled properly, will be a credit to Ghana’s democracy.

Speaking on Accra-based Peace FM as part of his working visit to the Greater Accra Region, President Akufo-Addo expressed his belief that Parliament’s committee for constitutional, legal, and parliamentary affairs that is currently studying the bill will be able to do justice to it in accordance with the constitution.

“I think that it will be a credit to Ghanaian democracy if this matter is handled in a correct manner. I believe that reference has been made by the bill to the constitutional and legal committee and that is the committee to look at issues of rights, constitutionality, and legislation in our parliament. I hear over 130 memoranda have been submitted to them. I am anticipating that they will all be looked at closely before they [Parliament] can come to some consensus. The chairman of the committee has spoken about what his preoccupation is, which I think are very legitimate to be satisfied with the constitutionality and legality. All these are part of the mix, and I am hoping that the process will be conducted in an acceptable manner,” he said.

About 20 members of Parliament initiated processes to have a law passed to criminalize LGBTQ+ activities and advocacy.

The bill, dubbed ‘The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021,’ has received widespread public support, with a section of the public condemning it and describing it as hateful.

The Christian Council and the Office of the National Chief Imam have already declared their support for the bill, but some academics and civil groups insist that the bill will infringe on the rights of some minority groups if passed.

Source: citifmonline.com