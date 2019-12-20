36 minutes ago

The National Women’s Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr Hanna Louisa Bissiw, on Thursday afternoon visited the Ashaiman Market in Accra to familiarise with the traders in the municipality.

Her visit, which is the first of its kind in the area since she was elected to lead the women of the NDC, was also to have first hand information about the challenges of the traders and to solicit for their contribution as the opposition party prepares it’s manifesto ahead of the 2020 general elections.

At her arrival, the former Deputy Agric Minister met with the leadership of the market and engaged them on various issues relating to their daily businesses and also assured them of her commitment to liaise with the party and ensure their expectations are met in the next government of John Dramani Mahama.

“I came here to listen to your challenges and send it to former president John Mahama, who sent me here…He has said his next government will ensure that all Ghanaians benefit from his policies in diverse ways, and he’s working on that. All we need is your support and prayers,” she said.

Touring the market, Dr Bissiw was cheered on by the traders and buyers as she interacted with dozens of the market women, head potters (Kayayes), butchers and commercial drivers who were excited by her visit.

She consistently made the change sign whiles asking he crowd to change the government and choose the NDC.

Sharing their frustration with her, most of the traders bemoaned the depreciation of the cedi against major trading currencies, fuel hikes, high cost of living and low sales.

“We thought this government would help us that’s why most of us voted for him. Today, we are very disappointed in Nana Akufo-Addo for lying to us. See, thousands of people come to the market but sales are generally low because things are tough. They keep telling us and we know this government is not managing the economy well…We need John Mahama back to save us,” one of the traders said.

Another frustrated shop owner lamented the poor sales and said ” Christmas is approaching get people are not buying from us because they don’t have money.”

Some of the hawkers who had formed a group to tour with the women’s leader chanted songs in Akan and Ga indicating that Akufo-Addo was a failure and that they will not hand Ghana into his care again.

Addressing some of the hawkers and traders, Dr Bissiw urged them to have confidence in the second coming of H.E John Mahama, saying ” He [John Mahama] will not forget you. He will work on your concerns and deliver good governance to you all. He has done it before and he can do much more than what he had already done for the country.”

“The NDC”, she stressed “is working to bring out a bottom-up manifesto that will fairly represent the challenges of the every Ghanaian…we have seen how the economy is sinking under the incompetent Akufo-Addo who lied his way into power and is subjecting us to harsher economic situations. Today, the dollar keeps running and the cedi cannot march it. We will do differently when you give us the mandate to take over the administration of our dear country.”

Dr Bissiw also met with women leaders of the NDC in the area and charged them to work to bring the party back to power. She also urged them to boost members’ enthusiasm and motivate as many supporters as possible as well as undecided eligible voters to cast their votes in December and bring Mr Mahama to power.