German second division side Hannover 96 has secured the services of Kingsley Schindler for the coming season.

The 27-year-old attacking player is on loan from the Bundesliga side FC Köln to Maschsee.

It is a return for the winger, as Schindler played for the Reds for a year in 2011/12 in the A-Jugend. Born in Hamburg, he then moved to Holstein Kiel via TSG Neustrelitz and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim.

Sporting Director Hannover 96 has been singing praises on the 27 year old winger.

"Kingsley brings speed, mentality and a great character and fits perfectly into our requirement profile", says 96 sports director Gerhard Zuber (right). “At Holstein Kiel, Kingsley Schindler was one of the most conspicuous players in the second division and attracted attention there as a goal scorer and preparer. We are convinced that he can build on that time at 96. "

With the Kiel “Störchen”, Schindler rose to the 2nd division in 2017. In the following year he was one of the key players of the surprise team with 17 goals (twelve goals and five assists) in 33 appearances, whose direct march into the Bundesliga was only stopped in the relegation of VfL Wolfsburg .

In the 2018/2019 season he also scored 13 goals in 23 games (six goals and seven assists). Before last season, Schindler moved to 1. FC Köln, he played 13 times in the Bundesliga. He prepared two hits.

Kingsley Schindler says: “In the second half of last season I didn't get the playing time I wanted. When I made contact with 96, it was immediately clear to me that I wanted to do that. As an 18-year-old young player, I watched the pros from the stands. Now I am happy that I will be on the field myself in the arena. I'm really looking forward to 96 and the new season. "