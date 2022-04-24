6 hours ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko made it back to back defeats as they lost at home to Legon Cities in their match day 26 game against Legon Cities at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.

After a 2-1 defeat to RTU last weekend, the porcupine warriors were unable to steady the ship as they lost 3-1 to Legon Cities.

The opening 15 minutes was cagey as the game swung like a pendulum to either side with both teams struggling to find openings.

Jonah Attuquaye was sent through on goal but was pursued by Kotoko's Christopher Netteybut just as he turned he slipped in the box and the referee adjudged that to be the 15th a foul and awarded a penalty to Legon Cities.

Michelle Otou stepped up and converted to give the away side a 1-0 lead in 17th minute.

Hans Kwofie scored the first of his two goals in the 28th minute of the game before Mudasiru Salifu gave Kotoko a lifeline with three minutes to half time as he headed home a cross.

The first half ended 2-1 in favour of Legon Cities but there was all to play for in the second half.

Two minutes after recess a dazing Kotoko defence allowed Hans Kwofie to dive and convert a Jonah Attuquaye cross to make it 3-1.

Asante Kotoko pressed to reduce the deficit but were unable to as Legon Cities defended gallantly to run away with a famous victory.

A win for Bechem United on Monday against Karela United will cut down Kotoko's lead to five points with eight matches left.