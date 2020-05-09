2 hours ago

Football in Germany in on the bend as teams in the Bundesliga and Bundesliga II have started training with the league set to return on 16th May 2020.

Ghana and Greuther Fürth midfielder Hans Nunoo Sarpei has expressed his delight at the possible return of football in Germany.

Restrictions have been loosened in Germany after football was suspended in Germany in the middle of March with team training starting within the week across the top two tiers of German football.

Ghanaian midfielder Hans Nunoo Sarpei is excited by the return of football in Germany after the Bundesliga and Bundesliga II were cleared to start in the middle of May.

Hans Nunoo Sarpei and his Greuther Fürth teammates begun training last week in anticipation of the league starting.

"Excited to get back to work with the Greuther Fürth as the Bundesliga resumes," he posted on Twitter.

?s=20

The Bundesliga and Bundesliga II will all commence next weekend and it is expected to end on June 27.

Stringent measures have been put in place which is estimated to cost each club $2million before the league can begin.

The on loan midfielder from Stuttgart has made 17 appearances for Greuther Fürth in the second tier league.