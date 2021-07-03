47 minutes ago

It appears Kumasi Asante Kotoko were still suffering some hang over from last Sunday's 1-0 loss to Accra Hearts of Oak as they put up a limp display against King Faisal.

The relegation threatened side posed all the questions to the home side who struggled to make any coherent moves in the game.

It was not surprising that the energetic King Faisal took the lead in the game on the 15th minute mark after Kwame Peprah fed danger man Ibrahim Zubairu who made no mistake and buried it beyond goalkeeper Kwame Baah to give the away side a 1-0 lead.

Before the King Faisal goal Kotoko peppered the Faisal goal area with some crosses but to no avail but Augustine Okrah wasted a glorious chance as he failed to punish King Faisal goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim who spilled a cross but he shot wide with the goal gaping.

Kotoko pressed for the equalizer but it never came as King Faisal remained resolute at the back as the visitors went into the break with a 1-0 lead.

Early in the second half Evans Adomako had a good chance when clean through with the goalkeeper but missed his chance and was taken off quickly with Francis Andy Kumi his replacement.

The change nearly worked magic as Andy Kumi headed a ball towards Godfred Asiamah but his curler was blocked by the King Faisal defence.

Kwame Peprah had a glorious chance to have killed the game for King Faisal in the 70th minute after he was one v one with the Kotoko goalie but struck the upright.

Kotoko punished King Faisal in the 84th minute as Andy Kumi headed home his fourth league goal since joining Kotoko in the second round to salvage a point for his side.

After 90 minutes there was three added minutes but there was nothing to separate both sides as Kotoko's defeat means Hearts of Oak now need at least four points from their last three matches to win the league title.