The Concerned Women Ghana (CWG) have penned an emotional congratulatory message to Mothers across the world on the occasion of Mothers Day.

The CWG in a statement issued on 10th May, which the second Sunday of the Month and and a day earmarked to honour motherhood, said shaping lives for a better world, expressed gratitude to women "for all the things they have done and been doing for us selflessly".

The year's Mothers Day is being celebrated across the word amid the covid-19 pandemic which has killed 22 people in Ghana.

CONCERNED WOMEN GHANA (CWG)

10th May, 2020

HAPPY MOTHER'S DAY

_______________________

On this occasion of Mother's Day, we celebrate all women for the nurturing, the beseeching, the life coaching, the support and the sacrifices they have whole heartedly offered as their contributions to shaping lives for a better world.

Yes, we cannot thank our mothers enough, but on Mother’s Day, we can take the opportunity to show love and express gratitude towards them for all the things they have done and been doing for us selflessly, expressed gratitude to mothers for all the things they have done and been doing for us selflessly.

Apropos the pandemic we are currently facing, violence against the woman has increased due to limited access to critical services, isolation from social support services and spending more time home, let us remind ourselves of the need to show kindness and solidarity to each other and help women survivors of violence during Covid-19.

Keep keeping on!

Wear Mask!

Stay Home!

Stay Safe!

Signed:

Annette Enyo

Executive Secretary

233 (0) 200951910