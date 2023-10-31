1 hour ago

Charlotte FC announced that Harrison Afful's contract will not be renewed for the 2024 season, marking the end of his playing career with the club.

A club statement issued on Monday, October 30, 2023, revealed that the Ghana international was among six players whose contract options were declined.

"Six players have had their contract option declined: Harrison Afful, McKinze Gaines, Chris Hegardt, Pablo Sisniega, Jan Sobocinski, and Adrian Zendejas." Charlotte FC expressed its gratitude to all the departing players for their contributions to the club.

Harrison Afful made 15 league appearances for Charlotte FC in the just-concluded season, his second season with the club.

Despite his age of 37, the versatile wing-back expressed his desire to continue playing before retiring.

Harrison Afful, a former Black Stars defender, has spent ten seasons in Major League Soccer, previously playing for Columbus Crew.