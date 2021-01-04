2 hours ago

The Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu and his 19 other colleague Members of Parliament who were expected to appear before an Accra Circuit Court over their protest march to the Electoral Commission head office on Monday failed to appear in court.

The police prosecutor indicated his readiness to proceed with the case when it was called but the failure of none of the accused persons or their lawyers present forced the presiding judge to adjourn the case without a new set date.

The NDC MPs were charged by the Circuit Court after they walked from Parliament to the EC Head Office on December 22 to present a petition to the EC over the collation of the presidential results.

The statement of offence said the NDC MPs unlawfully assembled and conducted themselves “in a manner likely to cause persons in the Neighbourhood reasonable fear where a breach of the peace is likely to be occasioned.”

The MPs charged are Haruna Iddrisu, Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, Samuel George, John Abdulai Jinapor, Rockson Defiamekpor, Ras Mubarak, Mutawakilu Adam, Ebenezer Okletey Terlabi, Dr. Kwabena Donkor, A.B. Fuseini, Kwabena Minta Akando, Yusif Issaka Jaja, Isaac Adongo, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, James Klutse Avedzi, James Agalga, Collins Dauda, Abdul Rashi Pelpuo, Richard Quashigah and Zanetor Agyeman Rawlings.

Background

The Minority in Parliament on December 22 marched to the Electoral Commission headquarters to protest the results of the 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary polls.

The march came on the back of the continuous street protests by supporters of the party following the declaration of results by the chairperson of the Electoral Commission Jean Mensa.

The NDC and its flagbearer John Mahama described the results which gave President Akufo-Addo 51% of the votes as ‘flawed’.

The MPs intended to march to the EC Head office and present a petition to the Chairperson of the Commission over the results of the December elections.