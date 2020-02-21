3 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, during the State of the Nation address, told the Parliament of Ghana that his government has overcome the persistent, irregular and unpredictable electric power outage which is known amongst Ghanaians as ‘dumsor’.

According to the President, all efforts at industrializing the Ghanaian economy will come to nought if the country does not have reliable and reasonably priced electricity.

“Mr Speaker, all our best-laid plans for industrialization would come to nought unless we have a reliable and reasonably priced energy sector,” he said.

This, the President says, it is progress Ghana under his leadership has made that, “in discussing the state of our nation, it takes a while even to get into our power supply matters".

He stressed: “It gives me great pleasure to be able to say that we have overcome the dumsor menace.”

Unfortunately for the President, hours after telling Ghanaians that dumsor is a thing of the past, Accra and some parts of the country were plunged into total darkness, over 8 hours, raising questions about the President's statement.

The persistent, irregular and unpredictable electric power outage has been an issue of grave concern over the years and gradually, Ghanaians seemingly are accepting the situation as a norm.

Source: GhanaWeb