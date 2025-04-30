1 hour ago

The expectation of many Ghanaians who are worried about Ghana’s international destination brand image and how an individual who has served as a functional operative and head of an intelligence agency within Ghana’s national security architecture will by any stretch of imagination be subjected to such public ridicule without any charge or conviction by a competent court of jurisdiction.

Indeed, the least the so called learned Attorney – general, Dominic Ayine and his EOCO counterparts could do was to go back to the legal instruments establishing the National Signals Bureau before proceeding to organize a press conference and making wild public allegations to the effect that the suspect fraudulently used corporate accounts to siphon state funds for personal benefits.

It is also instructive to note that the Attorney – general, again, violated the ‘complaint and investigation provisions of the Security and Intelligence Agencies Act (2020), Act 1030 and the National Signals Bureau Act (2020), Act 1040 which clearly spells out the rules of engagement in dealing with operatives (not even the head of the institution) under the National Security Council Secretariat.

So we ask, is the attorney general and his league of ‘personal persecutors’ handling Adu-Boahene right, as prescribed by the National Security act?