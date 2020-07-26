1 hour ago

Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association, Henry Asante Twum has questioned why naysayers will doubt the authenticity of the sponsorship deal with Macron.

A lot of red flags have been raised about the deal agreed between the GFA and the kit manufacturing company to supply footballs and bibs for the next three years worth GHC 1.6 million.

Per the deal Macron Ghana will be the official ball sponsor for three of its products that is Ghana Premier League, FA Cup and Division One League.

According to Asante Twum, Macron's parent club in Italy are aware of the deal with the local agent Macron Ghana Limited that is why they have not disassociated themselves from the deal.

“Has Macron issued any press statement from Italy distancing themselves from the deal” Henry Asante quizzed on FOX FM.

“Macron has not threatened to sue the GFA for using their brand illegally and so where from this farce. The deal would not have been done without the approval of Macron. How can the Ghana FA tell the whole world it has an agreement with a global brand like Macron when it is not true.” he added.

According to the terms of the deal Macron will supply 5, 000 Macron balls to the GFA for each of the next three seasons.