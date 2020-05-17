1 hour ago

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Sekondi Hasaacas, Paapa Kwesi Esson Arbuah disagrees with the Ghana Football Association's decision to reduce team's in the Division One league from the usual 48 teams to just 18.

The GFA announced through a publication on their official website last week that the Executive Council had began process for a committee to be formed to look into the reduction of the teams.

Per the GFA, the move is line with Article 81(6) of the GFA statutes which states as follows: “The number of delegates representing the Division One League shall be reduced to 18 (down from the current 48) at the latest by the end of the second football season following the adoption of these Statues.”

In an interview with Kumasi based Akoma FM, the IT specialist who is the CEO of the giant of the west says such a move is not prudent as it will curtail talents emanating from grassroots football.

“It doesn't make any sense to me to reduce the current 48 Division, One team League, to 18 teams. Reducing the teams will adversely affect grassroots talents in the interior part of our country”, the Hasaacas CEO said.

A 5-member committee will be formed made up of three persons nominated by the Division One League Clubs and two persons from the GFA.

The 5-member ad-hoc committee would advise the Executive Council on the format, the possible name of the new 18-club Division One League, the phases of the implementation, whether or not a third-tier League will be required and its format.

Though the implementation is after two seasons, the Executive Council wants to start the process in time so that the engagement and consultations will be extensive.