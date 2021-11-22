3 hours ago

Hasaacas Ladies FC will arrive in Accra this afternoon after picking up silver at the maiden TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Champions League in Cairo, Egypt.

The Ghanaian Champions were unbeaten in the competition until the 2-0 loss to Mamelodi Sundown Ladies in the final. That notwithstanding, Midfielder Evelyn Badu whose contribution was phenomenal ended as the tournament’s top goal scorer (5 goals) and the Best player.

Again the stellar performances by the team also saw four players, Evelyn Badu, Doris Boaduwaa, Perpetual Agyekum and Captain Janet Egyir been named in the tournament’s Best XI Team.

We welcome our gallant heroines back home this afternoon.