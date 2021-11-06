12 hours ago

Hasaacas Ladies collected their first 3 points of the group stage, beating Equatorial Guinea’s Malabo King's 3-1 at 30 June Stadium to join Wadi Degla on top of Group A after matchday 1, in TotalEnergies CAF Women's Champions League in Cairo on Friday.

Evelyn Badu opened the scoring at the 12th minute as the opening half ended 1-0 for the Ghanaians.

In the second half, the game became more intense as Pepertual Agyekum doubled Hasaacas Ladies lead with a goal in the 85th minute just five minutes before Drepoba Gbogou decreased the gap for Malabo Kings.

Evelyn Badu then said the final word by completing her brcae, scoring the third goal for Hasaacas Ladies to be named Woman of The Match.

Post-Match quotes:

Evelyn Badu – Hasaacas Ladies Midfielder (Woman of The Match)

“I thank god for this opportunity in my first match in WCL. The Woman of The Match award encourages me to do more for the team and for myself, I’m now more persistent to achieve more”.

RUBEN GARCIA GALLEGO – Malabo King's Coach

“A normal loss after not doing the requested efforts. We made many mistakes that lead to that result, but we will manage to do more effort in our next matches”.

“The players made mistakes individually and as a team. We will have a lecture about it later to prevent mistakes in upcoming matches”.

YUSIF BASIGI - Hasaacas Ladies Coach

“I feel happy specially for the player, they had the chance to play as a team. Malabo Kings was a very good side but we managed to pass this match”.

“My compliments go to CAF for establishing women’s football, we are in the right direction. The future looks very bright and it’s a gradual process to become more like men’s football”.