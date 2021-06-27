1 hour ago

Head Coach of Hasmal Ladies, Yusif Basigi was quick to downplay complacency after our Women’s team beat Ampem Darkoa Ladies 4-0 to win the 2020/2021 Women’s Premier League.

Yusif Basigi has led Hasmal to 5 national titles and remain the most successful to ever do it – he made it 3 wins out of the 4 meetings with Ampem Darkoa Ladies.

With two goals at either half Hasmal Ladies proved too strong on the day for Ampem Darkoa Ladies – Doris Boaduwaa struck twice, Evelyn Badu and Faustina Nyame Aidoo with the other two goals.

After the game, Yusif Basigi spoke to the press congratulating his lads for a successful show and brushed aside any form of complacency ahead of the next weekend’s FA Cup final.

“I’ve to congratulate the ladies, they’ve done very well, from where they started and where they’ve ended. The battle is not over yet, we still have FA Cup to play and that’s not all, we still have the African Women’s Championship to play to win to qualify for the super championship in Egypt.

“We are more than ready, we are not complacent at all, we are focused and we are getting on” – Yusif Basigi.