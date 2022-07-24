5 hours ago

Dethroned Ghana Women's Premier League side Hasaacas Ladies showed their quality as they came back from two goals down to secure a 2-2 draw against FC Nordsjaelland.

Hasaaacas ladies played out a 2-2 draw against 2020 Danish Cup Champions, FC Nordsjælland in a friendly encounter at the Nduom Sports Complex, Elmina on Saturday, July 23, 2022.

A goal each from Firdaus Yakubu and Veronica Appiah gave Hasaacas Ladies a deserved draw in their pre-season-friendly game.

The visitors started the game well and took an early 2-0 lead as they stunned the Ghanaian side into submission.

In the second half the home side fought back and pulled one goal back as Success Ameyaa was fouled in the penalty box.

Firdaus Yakubu stepped up and converted to make it 2-1

With few minutes to end the game Veronica Appiah was played through beautifully and she planted an impressive one to the underside of the crossbar to level matters for Hasaacas Ladies FC.

The game ended 2-2 as the spoils were shared between Hasaacas Ladies and their guest Norsdjaelland.