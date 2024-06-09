6 hours ago

Hasaacas Ladies have reclaimed the Malta Guinness Premier League title following a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Ampem Darkoa Ladies on Saturday, June 8, 2024.

The match took place at the University of Ghana Stadium in Legon and saw Hasaacas triumph over their rivals in an intense showdown.

Two quick goals in the first half were pivotal for the Sekondi-based side. Veronica Baah opened the scoring in the 11th minute with a spectacular strike.

Just three minutes later, former Ghana Under-20 star Abdulai Mukarama doubled the lead, setting the tone for a highly competitive match.

Ampem Darkoa Ladies, the defending champions, managed to pull one back in the 73rd minute through Ophelia Serwaa. Despite their efforts, they were unable to find an equalizer, allowing Hasaacas Ladies to secure the title.

This victory marks a significant achievement for Hasaacas Ladies, who have now extended their Premier League title wins to six in the past decade.

It was a particularly sweet victory as they had previously lost the finals to Ampem Darkoa Ladies in consecutive seasons.

The match was a thrilling spectacle, filled with magical moments that delighted the crowd at the stadium.

With this win, Hasaacas Ladies have also qualified for the WAFU Women’s Championship, which is scheduled to take place in Cote d'Ivoire later this year.