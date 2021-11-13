2 hours ago

Hasaacas Ladies FC will play ASFAR in the Semifinals of the TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Champions League.

The Moroccan side confirmed their ticket after playing out a scoreless draw game against Group B log toppers, Mamelodi Sundowns from South Africa.

With four points, the Moroccan side finished second ahead of Nigerian side Rivers Angels FC despite the later beating Vihiga Queens from Kenya 4-0 on the final day.

The Semifinals tie will be held at the 30 June Stadium on Monday, November 15, 2021 at exactly 2:00P.M.

Hasaacas Ladies finished as leaders of Group A with seven points from a possible nine.