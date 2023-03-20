1 hour ago

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Health Accounting Staff Association of Ghana (HASAG) is calling on its members across the country to put on red armbands today, March 20 in solidarity with its counterparts at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH).

This is in connection with the Health Accounting Staff at the hospital who are pushing for their Acting Director of Finance, Lukas Amewudah to be confirmed as the substantive director.

The hospital’s Board is alleged to have been making moves to appoint an outsider to occupy the position.

The National Public Relations Officer of the Health Accounting Staff Association of Ghana (HASAG), Frederick Okyere expressed his disagreement with the move.

He insists that “Mr. Amewudah had acted in the capacity for 19 months and is best fit for the job of the substantive Director of Finance.”

“He has the requisite academic and professional qualifications for the position and has gained a lot of experience over the years working as the First Deputy Director of Finance.”

He again indicated that although he is acting in that capacity, his efficiency and knowledge of the Financial Act and other related Acts, audit infractions and quarries have reduced drastically.

Lucas Amewudah who was then the First Deputy Director of Finance was appointed to take charge after the retirement of Maxwell Doe in June 2021 by administrative arrangements.

Subsequently, an interview was conducted in January 2023 for shortlisted applicants for the directorship position where Mr. Amewudah was shortlisted but until now a substantive Director of Finance has not been appointed.

Source: citifmonline