There are growing apprehension and anxiety regarding the safety and well-being of Ghanaian winger Christian Atsu following fresh updates from his club.

On Tuesday 7th February 2023, news emanated from Turkey that the Ghanaian has been found alive after barely 26 hours under the earthquake rubble and had been sent to the hospital for treatment.

But on Wednesday, his club Hatayaspor performed a sharp u-turn claiming that Atsu has still not been found and the reports of finding him were a mistaken identity.

Christian Atsu's situation is becoming increasingly concerning at the moment as club officials have released new information regarding his whereabouts.

Club Doctor of Atsu’s Turkish Super League side Hatayspor, Gurbey Kahveci, made this revelation in an interview with Hurriyet Turkey.

“When we heard he was taken to Dortuol Hospital, we went and looked but he was not there. At the moment we accept that Savut Taner (Hatayspor Sporting Director) and Christian Atsu were not found unfortunately” he said.

Hatayspor Board Member Mustafa Özat has also revealed that Atsu has still not been rescued as initially reported: "I received information that Christian Atsu was rescued from the rubble, but it was NOT true." "I gave the same information to the press, but at the moment, the information received is that Atsu and Taner Savut are under the rubble."

The winger who joined the Turkish side in the summer scored on Sunday in the last minute as his side defeated Kasimpasa 1-0.

He joined his new club on a free transfer after ending his brief stint with Saudi Arabian side Al Raed in July 2022.

The former FC Porto winger departed European football in July 2021 after leaving Newcastle United as a free agent but his stint in the Gulf region did not go according to plan as he made a quick dash back to Europe.

Atsu has in the past played for several clubs in Europe including FC Porto, Everton, AFC Bournemouth, Chelsea, Malaga CF, and Newcastle United, among others.

Atsu has been capped 60 times for the Black Stars of Ghana with ten goals to his credit.