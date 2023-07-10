3 hours ago

Turkish football club Hatayspor paid a heartfelt tribute to their former player, the late Christian Atsu, in their first game since the devastating earthquake that struck Turkey in early February.

Hatayspor faced Hull City in a pre-season friendly match, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Christian Atsu tragically lost his life in the earthquake that hit Hatay, Turkey, on Saturday, February 18, 2023. After a 12-day search, his body was found under the rubble.

The Hatayspor winger had been missing since the 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck Turkey and parts of Syria on February 6.

The club honored Atsu's memory during the match, demonstrating their respect and remembrance for their former player.

The occasion served as a poignant reminder of the impact Atsu had on the team and the loss they experienced. The gesture showcased the deep bond and sense of community within the football fraternity.

Atsu had joined Hatayspor in the summer and had already made a significant impact, scoring the winning goal in the last minute of a match against Kasimpasa before the earthquake occurred.

The winger's time in Turkey was cut tragically short, but he had made an impression with his performances on the field.

Previously, Atsu had played for various clubs in Europe, including FC Porto, Everton, AFC Bournemouth, Chelsea, Malaga CF, and Newcastle United, among others.

He left European football in July 2021 after departing from Newcastle United as a free agent. However, his move to the Gulf region with Al Raed did not go as planned, leading to his return to Europe.

With 60 caps and ten goals for the Ghana national team, Atsu made significant contributions to the Black Stars.

His exceptional performances earned him the title of the 2015 AFCON Player of the Tournament, despite Ghana's loss to Ivory Coast in the final.

Throughout his career, Atsu played in 258 matches, scoring 24 goals and providing 30 assists.

Christian Atsu's untimely passing was a profound loss for the football community, and Hatayspor's tribute in their pre-season friendly served as a touching reminder of his impact on the club.

His legacy as a talented player and his contributions to Ghanaian and European football will always be remembered.