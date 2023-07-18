2 hours ago

Head coach Nora Häuptle has made a single adjustment to her squad for the second leg of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games qualifier against Guinea at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday.

Captain Portia Boakye returns to the starting lineup and will partner Janet Egyir in central defence. Susan Duah and Adama Alhassan will occupy the full-back positions.

Cynthia Konlan Findiib retains her place as the team's goalkeeper after keeping a clean sheet in the first leg in Conakry. Grace Asantewaa, Evelyn Badu, and Jennifer Cudjoe will feature in the midfield, while Doris Boaduwaa and Vivian Adjei Konadu will operate on the flanks.

Priscilla Adubea will lead the attacking line against Guinea at the Accra Sports Stadium. The match is scheduled to kick off at 4 pm on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.