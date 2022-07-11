3 hours ago

Goalkeeper for Accra Hearts of Oak, Richard Attah says that he has never seen any player at the club drink or smoke during or after matches.

This is in reaction to comments made by board member of the club, Dr. Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe that players of the club smoke and drink alcohol.

He alleged that players of the club are indisciplined and has several times asked the coach of the club to curb it.

“I have handled Hearts of Oak for over 50 years and I can smell and see indiscipline. I have repeatedly talked to the coach even publicly at Board meetings that he is the overall boss of the club," he told Accra-based Asempa FM.

“But there has been a lot of incidents such as breaking of camp and players going to drink and smoke before they come when they have a match the following day. Some players drink and Smoke before games,” he added.

In reaction to the allegations, the Hearts goalkeeper revealed that he has never seen any player at the club smoke or drink alcohol.

“Everyone who knows me can testify I don’t drink alcohol. If anyone has evidence of me drinking alcohol, he should bring it out. I don’t also smoke,” Attah told Angel TV.

“I haven’t seen any player at Hearts of Oak who is into that. I don’t know on what grounds our board member made those statements but I can testify that I haven’t seen anyone like that,” he added.

When quizzed if the comments from Nyaho Tamakloe has affected the team, he said: “This development came after the season ended so I can say it hasn’t affected us in any way. Maybe by the time, we return they would have done something about it.