1 hour ago

Member of Parliament for Awutu-Senya East Constituency, Mavis Hawa Koomson has donated laptop computers in support of schools and Information Communication Technology (ICT) resource centres in her constituency.

This, she said, was to aid the teaching and learning of ICT the area.

Handing them over at a ceremony dubbed ‘Time With The Honorable MP’, Madam Hawa Koomson said school children in the district could simply not afford to be left behind given the importance of Information Technology in today’s globalization.

She lauded teachers in her district for their contribution towards education.

The Minister for Special Development Initiative also had an interactive session with all teachers including GNAT, NAGRAT, CCT, NABCO and National Service Personnel on the way forward as far as education in concern.

Peacefmonline