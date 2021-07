2 hours ago

NPP MP for Awutu Senya East, Madam Hawa Koomson on the day Eid-Aldha fed hundreds of people at Kasoa to mark the day.

She said the gesture was motivated by the Holy Quran that - “a day as big as Eid day no single person should go empty stomach.”

The Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Minister, however, prayed with the Muslim community and ask them to pray for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo the entire country for peace and unity.