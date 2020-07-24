1 hour ago

Minister for Special Development Initiatives who doubles as the Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East constituency, Mavis Hawa Koomson has reportedly been taken in by the police for questioning.

This follows public outrage after the Minister admitted in a live radio interaction that she fired warning shots at a polling centre in her constituency to protect the sanity of the voters registration process in her area.

The Minister is quoted to have said, “none of my men had guns on then when we got to the centre. I fired the shots myself…I’m a Member of Parliament, I need to protect myself. It was at dawn; my police escort had not started work yet. So that is a mechanism I have adopted in his absence…”

After intense condemnation from a section of the public, spearheaded by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), the Central Regional Police Command has invited the Minister for interrogation.

A report filed by JoyNews explains that Mavis Hawa Koomson is currently in the grips of the police at the Regional Police Headquarters “being interrogated by the CID investigators.”

Similarly, four persons were arrested on July 21, 2020, in connection with the same shooting incident in the area.

These suspects were subsequently arraigned and granted a bail of GH¢30,000 each with two sureties.

Details around the issues still remains sketchy but some eyewitnesses account indicated that some men, numbering about 15 arrived on Monday July 20, 2020, and tried to drive away some registrants. However, a scuffle erupted leading to the gunshots and torching of about three motorbikes.

Ghanaweb