50 minutes ago

It was widely anticipated, that the vetting of Mavis Hawa Koomson, Fisheries and Aquaculture Minister-designate will be an interesting one.

She certainly has made her name, in the past for certain issues including the shooting incident at the Awutu Senya Constituency.

This was the first question posed at her by Parliament's Appointments Committee on Thursday morning when she took the ‘hot seat’ to be grilled.

She arguably ‘escaped’ responding directly to this, on the basis that the subject was still under investigation.

But her responses to the follow-up questions about the portfolio she has been nominated for, seems to already be gaining a lot of attention from Ghanaians especially on social media platforms.

Twitter for instance has her name trending at number 1, when she barely is halfway through her vetting.

The questions from the panel including one about ‘Fish farming’, and her interesting and seemingly unprepared responses are some of the major subjects trending.

Read a few of the social media posts below: