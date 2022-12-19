4 hours ago

SES HD PLUS Ghana, the country’s premium high-definition satellite broadcast service provider has announced that effective 10 January 2022, the prices of all HD+ subscription packages will increase.

Considering the economic challenges facing Ghanaian consumers, SES HD PLUS has absorbed as much of the cost of doing business as possible to continue offering world class TV viewing experiences to Ghanaian homes over the past 2 years without a single increase in the price of the HD+ subscription packages offered.

However, the price increase became inevitable considering the increased cost of operations and the consistent addition of value offerings from HD+ in the form of: more exclusive channels; exciting features such as the PVR function on the HD+ Decoder; the ability to watch TV on the go with free data every month; control to catch up on shows aired in the last 48 hours on the My HD PLUS mobile app; the first 4K channel in Ghana; as well as the introduction of a multi-feed function to allow HD+ Subscribers to choose between two live video feeds on a single HD+ channel.