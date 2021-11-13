1 hour ago

Isaac Oppong has been the name on the lips of most Asante Kotoko supporters after his breathtaking start to his burgeoning Asante Kotoko career.

He has been involved so far in four goals for Asante Kotoko after just three matches scoring twice and assisting two other goals as Kotoko have three wins from three.

On Friday he was the star for Kotoko as he scored the winner for Kotoko against Bibiani Gold Stars at the Dun's Park with his coach Prosper Nartey Ogum singing the praises of the youngster.

The 18 year old forward curled home a shot from outside the 18 yard box to give Kotoko a hard fought victory in Bibiani despite being out played.

“He’s an intelligent player, he’s able to read and analyze the game. If you look at the way he scored the goal, he just saw a little space there and he just put a spin on the ball and that is it, It takes a player with a high game to be able to take that decision within that restricted or limited space in the game so I am proud of him, he’s a young chap, I will talk to him to keep his focus so that he doesn't become complacent and will be able to deliver as and when he’s in the game”

The 18 year old scored 22 goals and provided 11 assists in the Division Two league for Bectero FC last season before joining Kotoko before the season started.

Kotoko will play host to Techiman Eleven Wonders on match day four at the Baba Yara Stadium.