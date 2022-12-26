1 hour ago

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira has disclosed his excitement about the performance of English-born Ghanaian youngster Jesurun Rak-Sakyi at Championship side Charlton Athletic.

The 20-year-old winger is on a season-long loan deal for the campaign and has been a shining light for the team thus far.

Rak-Sakyi has so far scored five goals and provided two assists in 18 league appearances for Charlton.

"There is a reflection about a decision to make," Patrick Vieira told the club's website.

"He is doing really well. It is important for him to keep playing because at his age to keep progressing you need to play every week, so to call him back and play one game every six or seven I don’t think will be the right decision.

"The discussion has to be around what can be the next challenge for him. At the minute he is in a really good place, with good support around him and enjoying his football, and I think that is really good for him."