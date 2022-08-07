1 hour ago

Kofi Adoma Nwanwani, a presenter with Angel Broadcasting Network (ABN) has been attacked by some unknown assailants in Accra.

The Angel FM's Anɔpa Bɔfoɔ host was attacked around Agbogba, a suburb of Accra on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

He was driving along the Agbogba-Kwabenya road within the Ga East Municipality when the unexpected incident happened.

He was inflicted with knife wounds on his forehead and left arm. As a result, he is currently receiving treatment at the hospital, while the matter has been reported to the police for investigations.

No arrest has been made for far.

Up until now, it is still unclear what motivated the assailants to attack the popular journalist but he is said to have received threats from strangers including warnings to render his life miserable prior to the incident.

A report on ABN's newsportal - Angelonline.com.gh, says the unknown men who attacked Kofi Adoma Nwanwani did not only inflict knife wounds on his body but also attempted to set him on fire.

The report said they poured a substance suspected to be flammable liquid on him but knowing the dangers ahead, Mr. Adoma was quick to escape from the hands of the attackers and ran to a shop nearby to escape being set ablaze.

"The injuries, however, did not come without an attempt to cause more serious damage to the journalist as he was doused with a liquid suspected to be gasoline," the report said.

It further disclosed that, "Kofi was quick to escape from the hands of the perpetrators into a nearby shop where he was sheltered and made emergency calls for support."