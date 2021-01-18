2 hours ago

The Head of Corporate Finance at Fidelity Bank, Leornard Gikunu is reported to have died of Covid-19. This is according to a Facebook post made by one, Gbeetsatsu Abbey over the weekend.

Giving more details about the financial expert, the post said Mr Gikunu designed the ESLA Bond financing program from scratch and also built the same petroleum finance loan book used by Fidelity Bank.

He is also said to be a Chevening Scholar with a first-class BSc in Administration from the University of Ghana.

Mr Abbey, who described the chartered accountant as a “brilliant chap” and a great friend used his death to caution people about Covid-19 and the need to adhere to all safety protocols outlined by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) through the government of Ghana.

“This Covid-19 is very real and taking lives so let’s all be mindful and observe the the protocols. Not to be afraid but to acquire the knowledge needed to live with it. It’s a Covid-19 world we live in right now so let’s beware. I am really sad,” he wrote.

Mr Gikunu joins the list of prominent Ghanaians who have died from Covid-19 since it hit the country on March 12, 2020.

Last year, the likes of Prof Jacob Plange-Rhule, the Rector of the Ghana Physicians and Surgeons College and former New Patriotic Party (NPP) General Secretary, Kwadwo Owusu-Afriyie, together with a respected Consultant surgeon at the Trust Hospital, Dr Richard Kisser all died from the disease.

Source: Peacefmonline