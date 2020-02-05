3 hours ago

It was sad at Eronge Primary School on Wednesday after the headteacher collapsed and died while addressing fellow heads of school in a meeting.

Nicholas Orutwa Bosire was speaking on how the headteachers can help pupils develop their talents in sports, when he fainted and was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

Besides headteachers from other primary schools, the meeting whiich was held in Marani Town, was attended by area director of education Simon Lodiongole.

Bosire’s body was moved to Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital morgue.

Marani Deputy County Commissioner, David Saruni, said the cause of Bosire’s death is yet to be known.