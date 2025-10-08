4 hours ago

Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh has strongly refuted claims circulating on social media questioning the safety of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine, describing them as false, misleading, and dangerous.

Addressing the national launch of the HPV Vaccination Campaign at Osu on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, Mr. Akandoh cautioned that such misinformation discourages parents and caregivers from embracing vaccines that are vital in preventing life-threatening diseases, particularly cervical cancer.

He urged Ghanaians to disregard conspiracy theories and to ensure that girls aged 9 to 14 years receive the vaccine as part of Ghana’s broader effort to combat cervical cancer.

“Anytime there’s an introduction of a new vaccine, conspiracy theories emerge—and it has already started,” Mr. Akandoh said.

“Let me assure everyone that this HPV vaccine is safe and effective. Ghana is not the first country to administer it; several African nations have already done so successfully.”

He emphasized that the vaccine had been rigorously tested and approved by both the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) and the World Health Organization (WHO).

The Minister further highlighted that the vaccination initiative forms part of President John Dramani Mahama’s free primary healthcare policy, aimed at prioritizing preventive healthcare and reducing the national disease burden.

Mr. Akandoh also announced that the HPV vaccine will be integrated into Ghana’s routine immunization programme, ensuring nationwide access and long-term sustainability.

He called on traditional leaders, religious groups, and health professionals to support public education efforts, stressing that widespread misinformation could undermine progress in protecting Ghanaian girls and women from preventable cancers.